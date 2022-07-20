Senate Confirms Fox Rothschild Atty To District Of Delaware

By James Arkin (July 20, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Senate Wednesday confirmed Gregory B. Williams to the U.S. district court in Delaware, filling the seat that opened earlier this year when Judge Leonard P. Stark was elevated to the Federal Circuit. Williams, a partner at Fox Rothschild LLP's Wilmington office, was confirmed 52-43 with six Republican senators in support. He has worked at the firm for more than two decades and has been a partner since 2003. He was nominated by President Joe Biden in April, two months after Judge Stark was confirmed to the Federal Circuit. Williams will be the second Black judge to serve on the District...

