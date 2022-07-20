Fredrikson & Byron-led FreshRealm Raises $200M

By Elaine Briseño (July 20, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Fredrikson & Byron PA-led FreshRealm LLC has raised $200 million, steered by financial services firm BTIG LLC, to invest in multiple facets of its fresh meal kit business, the company said Wednesday. .The Ventura, California-based company said in a statement it provides its products to 10,000 retailers around the country and also sells directly to consumers, as the demand for convenient fresh meals continues to grow. The ready-to-cook kits come packaged with all the needed ingredients such as vegetables, sauces and protein for making the dishes at home. "As the retail fresh meals category continues to demonstrate compelling growth, this funding...

