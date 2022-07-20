SC Attorney Murdaugh Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Family

By Ryan Boysen (July 20, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh reportedly pled not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son, with his attorneys proclaiming Murdaugh's innocence and demanding a quick trial. Murdaugh, a once-prominent attorney with deep family ties to the local legal community, is currently behind bars, and at an arraignment hearing Wednesday, his attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said Murdaugh can't afford bail, the Associated Press reported. Murdaugh, 54, was already in jail in Columbia, South Carolina, awaiting trial on a slew of alleged financial crimes when prosecutors charged him last week with two counts of murder, alleging he shot...

