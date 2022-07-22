Faegre Drinker Loses Partner To Banner Witcoff

By Andrew Karpan (July 22, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A partner at Faegre Drinker has left the firm after over a decade, finding higher billing rates and fewer conflicts of interest in the life sciences practice at Banner Witcoff Ltd. Banner Witcoff said Wednesday that the firm's Washington, D.C., office has hired Mercedes Meyer, a former partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP who had been with the firm since 2005, when it had gone by the name Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP before a 2019 merger made it one of the country's 50 largest firms. But Meyer told Law360 that the firm's size wasn't doing wonders for her bottom...

