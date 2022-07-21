Senate Panel Advances Judge, Sentencing Commission Picks

By James Arkin (July 21, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced President Joe Biden's seven nominees for the U.S. Sentencing Commission and two judicial nominees, moving them one step closer to confirmation. The two judicial picks are U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan in Washington, D.C., who is nominated for the D.C. Circuit, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Wilson Hanes of the Eastern District of Virginia, who is nominated to be a U.S. district judge. Both received bipartisan support: Judge Pan was cleared by a vote of 9-3, with Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., supporting her nomination along with the committee's...

