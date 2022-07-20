2 More Attys Face Complaints Over 2020 Election Challenges

By Jack Rodgers (July 20, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Justice attorney and a lawyer for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign were hit with ethics complaints Wednesday over their roles in helping Trump's efforts to contest his loss to Joe Biden. The 65 Project, a legal watchdog group devoted to holding attorneys accountable for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, said that Kenneth Klukowski, a former DOJ attorney who is currently a senior counsel with Schaerr Jaffe LLP, and Kenneth Chesebro, a former Trump campaign attorney, willingly violated their bar oaths in helping Trump challenge legitimate election results. The group urged bar officials...

