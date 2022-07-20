Giuliani Ordered To Testify In Ga. Election Probe

By Rosie Manins (July 20, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others criminally tried to interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election. The order from New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber was filed Wednesday in a Georgia state court by the Atlanta district attorney leading the investigation. Fani T. Willis said in her notice that Giuliani, a lead attorney for Trump, was given an opportunity by the New York court to show why he should not be called as a witness in the Georgia...

