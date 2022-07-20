Pot Biz Co-Owner Can't Hide Sibling's Criminal Past From Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (July 20, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal court on Wednesday refused to strike allegations about a lobbyist's criminal history from a suit filed against his brother over a cannabis venture, finding the allegations are relevant to the case and provide context and background to the claims in the suit. In a memorandum and order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Cohen denied a motion to strike filed by defendant Daniel Altmann, who is facing a suit filed by Colorado businessman Matthew D. Wolf over the latter's investment in the venture, Botannis Labs Mo. Corp. Inc. Altmann, a law student, had argued that allegations included in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS