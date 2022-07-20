Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Biz Co-Owner Can't Hide Sibling's Criminal Past From Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (July 20, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal court on Wednesday refused to strike allegations about a lobbyist's criminal history from a suit filed against his brother over a cannabis venture, finding the allegations are relevant to the case and provide context and background to the claims in the suit.

In a memorandum and order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Cohen denied a motion to strike filed by defendant Daniel Altmann, who is facing a suit filed by Colorado businessman Matthew D. Wolf over the latter's investment in the venture, Botannis Labs Mo. Corp. Inc.

Altmann, a law student, had argued that allegations included in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!