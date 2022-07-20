Allianz Can Seek Punitive Damages Over Death Suit Handling

By Daniel Tay (July 20, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An Allianz unit can pursue punitive damages against a Travelers unit it accused of failing to settle a wrongful death suit, which resulted in a $6 million verdict the Allianz unit had to contribute to, a North Carolina federal judge said Wednesday. The court rejected the bid by Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America to dismiss Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co.'s bid for punitive damages arising from its claim that Travelers disregarded Allianz's rights in failing to settle the underlying lawsuit. In the underlying suit, S&D Coffee Inc., a coffee and tea supplier that was insured by both Travelers and...

