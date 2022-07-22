Metal Importers Officially Barred After Terves Patent Win

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 22, 2022, 12:23 PM EDT) -- A Northern Ohio federal judge has barred two metal manufacturers from making, selling or otherwise dealing with patented dissolvable alloy materials held by drilling tools material company Terves LLC until the patents expire. U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent handed down a permanent injunction against American manufacturer Ecometal Inc. and its CEO Nick Yuan, blocking the companies from importing or distributing the dissolvable metal, which allows drilling companies to leave their tools underground. The Wednesday order follows an April 2022 federal jury trial that resulted in an award of more than $700,000 in damages to Terves, with the jury finding that...

