11th Circ. Lifts Block On Ga. Abortion Ban Law

By Rosie Manins (July 20, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday lifted a block on Georgia's controversial abortion prohibition statute and remanded a case challenging the law to a district court for a judgment in the state's favor. In a 3-0 opinion written by Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr., the court rejected an argument from "abortionists" that their case against Georgia's Living Infants Fairness and Equality, or LIFE, Act survives the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of federal abortion rights because the state law is unconstitutionally vague. The court cited the June 24 Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned almost 50...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS