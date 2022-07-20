Landfill Operator Didn't Report Claim On Time, Insurer Says

By Ganesh Setty (July 20, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. told a Mississippi federal court Wednesday that it should have no coverage obligations to the operator of a municipal landfill charged for roughly $645,000 in bills by the state's environmental regulator following a 2020 landfill fire, saying the company submitted its claim too late. The insurer said in a memo supporting its motion to dismiss that Riverbend Environmental Services LLC's claim notice came nearly two months after the expiration of its policy's extended reporting period, and almost five months after it canceled its policy. According to Wednesday's memo, a fire broke out in August 2020...

