Split 4th Circ. Clarifies CWA's Prosecution Requirements

By Dave Simpson (July 20, 2022, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel found Wednesday that a state agency's decision to issue a notice of alleged violation to a potential polluter does not, on its own, qualify as commencing an action against that party under a provision that allows citizens to bring Clean Water Act suits against alleged polluters. In a published, 2-1 decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Toby Heytens, the majority revived a suit that conservationists brought against a South Carolina farm that allegedly failed to get stormwater permits before disturbing land adjacent to three bodies of water. A district judge had dismissed the conservationists' suit, finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS