A&O Advises M&S On £255M Logistics Co. Acquisition

By Najiyya Budaly (July 21, 2022, 2:24 PM BST) -- Marks and Spencer said Thursday that it will buy its logistics provider for food, in a cash-only deal worth up to £255 million ($305 million), from a subsidiary of British industrial gas company BOC Ltd. as the retailer looks to take control of its supply chain. M&S said it will acquire the entire share capital of logistics provider Gist Ltd. from Storeshield Ltd. for an initial £145 million. M&S will then pay a further £85 million by the third anniversary of the completion of the deal and up to an extra £25 million if certain conditions are met. The retailer has...

