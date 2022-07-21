Online Trader IG Group Begins £150M Share Buyback Program

By Dawood Fakhir (July 21, 2022, 1:02 PM BST) -- IG Group Holdings PLC said on Thursday that it will buy back up to £150 million ($180 million) of its shares, reducing the number circulating in the market and allowing it to invest in the company and distribute profit to shareholders. The online trading platform, which is listed on the London FTSE 250 exchange, has tapped JP Morgan Securities PLC to repurchase up to £75 million of its ordinary shares in the first tranche of the program. The first tranche will be repurchased between Thursday and Jan. 21 next year at the latest, IG Group said. The second tranche of the repurchase program...

