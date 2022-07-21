UK Gov't Seeks New Powers To Steer Financial Regulators

By Alex Davidson (July 21, 2022, 7:02 PM BST) -- U.K. government draft legislation will give the Treasury enhanced influence over how financial regulators supervise the marketplace, including the power to direct the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority to review their rules. The Financial Services and Markets Bill, introduced to Parliament late Wednesday, allows the Treasury to receive and publish progress reports from regulators on how well new laws are working for financial services and their customers. The long-awaited legislation is the government's blueprint for freeing up government and Parliament to make the London market more competitive internationally by breaking with legacy European Union laws. "The Bill will...

