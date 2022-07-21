Pfizer, Flynn Fined £70M For Overcharging On Epilepsy Drug

By Irene Madongo (July 21, 2022, 2:13 PM BST) -- Britain's competition regulator fined Pfizer Ltd. and Flynn Pharma Ltd. again Thursday after finding that they had overcharged for an epilepsy drug, imposing lower total penalties of £70 million ($84 million) after the pharmaceutical companies won in an appeal of the original decision. The Competition and Markets Authority handed a penalty of £63 million to Pfizer and a fine of £6.7 million to Flynn after it found in August 2021 that the companies had broken competition law by exploiting a loophole to raise the price that the NHS and pharmacies paid for phenytoin sodium capsules by up to 2,600%. The penalty for Pfizer...

