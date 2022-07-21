Dechra To Buy Piedmont For $210M, Raises £184M

By Dawood Fakhir (July 21, 2022, 3:45 PM BST) -- Veterinary medicine company Dechra Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it raised £184 million ($220 million) by issuing ordinary shares, coming a day after it agreed to buy U.S.-based pet health company Piedmont Animal Health Inc. in a deal guided by Venable LLP for $210 million in cash. Advised by DLA Piper in the cash call, Dechra said it issued more than 5.2 million shares to institutional investors at 3,430 pence per share. The company, listed on the FTSE 100 list of the London Stock Exchange, also issued more than 100,000 shares to retail investors at the same price via PrimaryBid, an app...

