UK Insurance Body Faults Gov't Solvency II Reforms

By Martin Croucher (July 21, 2022, 3:03 PM BST) -- The government's plans to free up tens of billions of pounds of capital for insurers will backfire under the rules as drafted, increasing costs for the sector that could be passed to consumers, a trade body warned Thursday. The Association of British Insurers said that the proposals for the reform of Solvency II will mean that life insurers will be required to hold on to more — not less — capital. A consultation by HM Treasury for a shakeup to the insurance capital adequacy rules closed Thursday. The government hopes that the changes will free up 10-15% of capital that insurers currently hold,...

