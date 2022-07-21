Financial Watchdogs Seek Tighter Scrutiny Of Outsourcing

By Martin Croucher (July 21, 2022, 3:38 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulators are considering plans to strengthen oversight of so-called critical third parties, which are firms that perform essential outsourced tasks for financial businesses, according to a consultation launched on Thursday by the Bank of England. The central bank's Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement that they are concerned about the risk to the economy posed by such outsourcing services should they fail or otherwise be disrupted. The third parties perform essential tech tasks such as cloud and data services. The public consultation follows the introduction on Wednesday to Parliament of the Financial Services...

