SFO Hit With 'Sobering' Reviews Into Case Failures

By Richard Crump (July 21, 2022, 1:03 PM BST) -- Britain's top fraud prosecutor vowed Thursday to improve its performance after reviews came out citing serious problems with the watchdog's disclosure and investigation process that in one case went all the way to the top, torpedoing prosecutions in two high-profile cases. Lisa Osofsky, Serious Fraud Office director, said the reviews into several disclosure failures are "a sobering read for anyone who believes in the mission and purpose of the SFO." (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The Serious Fraud Office said it would implement the findings of reviews into its botched handling of a bribery investigation into energy consultancy Unaoil and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS