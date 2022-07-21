Ashurst Sees Revenue Jump 12% To £800M In Annual Results

By Ashish Sareen (July 21, 2022, 5:56 PM BST) -- Ashurst LLP chalked up a sixth consecutive year of growth in its latest annual financial results published Thursday, with the firm's revenue increasing 12% to just under £800 million ($955 million) as every division contributed to the rise. The latest figure represents a year-on-year increase from £711 million in 2021. Profit per equity partner — another measure of financial performance — also saw double-digit growth, with a 13% increase on the previous financial year to just under £1.18 million. The firm said that revenue has grown by over 8% and profit per equity partner by more than 12% on average each...

