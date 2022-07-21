Third Unaoil Defendant Gets Conviction Quashed On Appeal

By Joanne Faulkner (July 21, 2022, 1:42 PM BST) -- An English appeals court on Thursday overturned the bribery conviction of Unaoil's former territory manager for Iraq, a further blow for the Serious Fraud Office after two other defendants had their convictions quashed because of the agency's misconduct. Stephen Whiteley had been a victim of the same disclosure failings that resulted in the wrongful conviction of two other employees of energy consultancy Unaoil, the court has ruled. (iStock.com/bpperry) The Court of Appeal said that Stephen Whiteley, who was sentenced to three years in prison 2020, had been a victim of the same disclosure failings that resulted in the wrongful conviction of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS