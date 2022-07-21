White & Case Accuses Ex-Legal Assistant Of Faking Expenses

By Kevin Penton (July 21, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A former senior legal assistant who accused White & Case LLP of pregnancy discrimination allegedly bilked the firm for an unknown number of fraudulent reimbursement requests, the firm has contended in New York state court. Hannah Kim allegedly billed the firm for her personal expenses at locations such as clothing retailer Zara and costume shop Spirit Halloween while purporting that the expenditures were for Uber rides or for food eaten while working overtime, according to the complaint filed by White & Case on July 14 in New York Supreme Court. "The limited information known to the firm strongly indicates that her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS