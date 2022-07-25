It's Maryland Versus Virginia In A Race To Adult-Use Cannabis

By Jonathan Havens and Seth Gitner (July 25, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Since the election of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Republican Party regaining control of Virginia's House of Delegates in November 2021, the fate of adult-use cannabis in the commonwealth has become unclear. Recent developments in the Maryland Legislature hint that Virginia's northern neighbor may soon launch its own journey toward a regulated adult-use cannabis market. This has caused those in the industry to wonder: Which state will launch adult-use sales first? In 2021, Virginia enacted cannabis legislation authorizing the possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis, the cultivation of up to four plants, and a target date of 2024 for adult-use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS