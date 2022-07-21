Meet The Philly Judge Nominated To Federal Court

By James Boyle (July 21, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia trial judge and former public defender was recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the federal bench as part of a slate of four picks for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. If confirmed, Judge Mia Roberts-Perez of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas would be the first Asian American to serve on the federal bench in Pennsylvania's eastern district, and only the second Hispanic. She is set to replace U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage, who took senior status in March 2021. Judge Roberts-Perez's nomination has drawn praise from local bar leaders, and...

