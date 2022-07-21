Most Of New Justice's Clerks Come With BigLaw Bonafides

By Jack Karp (July 21, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Newly sworn-in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first slate of law clerks largely come with BigLaw experience, but there's also an assistant public defender among them, according to a list provided to Law360 on Thursday by the U.S. Supreme Court. Three of Justice Jackson's four clerks have worked as associates at BigLaw firms, including Morrison Foerster LLP, Hogan Lovells and Covington & Burling LLP, according to their LinkedIn pages. But one of them spent the last five years as an assistant public defender, following in the footsteps of Justice Jackson herself, who also worked as a public defender. Another of her clerks...

