Insurance Co. Slams Wash. AG's $14.5M 'Trust Mill' Win

By Lauren Berg (July 21, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based insurance company urged a Washington state appellate court during oral arguments on Thursday to knock out a lower court's ruling that found the company misled seniors about estate planning and ordered it to pay $14.5 million, saying its services didn't violate consumer protection laws. An attorney for CLA USA Inc. and CLA Estate Services Inc. told the three-judge panel for Washington's First Division Court of Appeals that a King County Superior Court judge made a "fundamental error" in determining that the company violated Washington state law by helping clients organize financial documents in preparation for updating their estate plans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS