USPTO, WIPO Team Up On Green Energy, SEP Disputes

By Adam Lidgett (July 21, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will be working with a United Nations intellectual property agency on an initiative to battle climate change through patented green technology and settling disputes on patents that comply with various industry standards. The World Intellectual Property Organization's WIPO GREEN platform has added the USPTO as a tech partner, the office said Thursday. The platform connects parties like governmental agencies and private companies, and it includes a database that has a searchable list of green tech patents, according to WIPO GREEN. It allows parties to look for green technologies and more easily organize things like events...

