Cozen O'Connor Splits With Golfer Joining Saudi-Backed Tour

By Andrew Strickler (July 21, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- It's not often that BigLaw marketing, pro sports and Middle East politics collide. But it happened on Thursday, when Cozen O'Connor said it was cutting ties with a golfer joining a new Saudi-financed league that is causing waves in the professional sports world and beyond. In a brief statement, the Philadelphia-based Cozen O'Connor said its sponsorship of golf pro Jason Kokrak was coming to an end. "In light of Mr. Kokrak's affiliation with the new LIV Tour, we have mutually agreed he will no longer be an ambassador for Cozen O'Connor," the firm said. "We wish him well in his future...

