Collectibles Trading Co. Raises $200M For Lending Platform

By Elaine Briseño (July 21, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Collectibles trading platform Alt has secured $200 million in new debt financing led by Atalaya Capital Management LP, the company announced Thursday. Alt Platform Inc. offers an investment platform that lets collectors buy and sell items. The financing will support the company's recently launched lending product Alt Advance, which allows users to borrow cash using their collectibles as collateral. Instead of selling the items, Alt stores them in a temperature-controlled and fire-safe place and returns them once the loan is paid off. The company said collectibles can be such things as trading cards, watches or sneakers. Users can borrow up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS