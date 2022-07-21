ITC Blocks Toner Supply Imports That Infringe Canon's IP

By Adam Lidgett (July 21, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is blocking several companies, mostly from China, from importing toner supply containers and related parts that infringe Canon Inc.'s patented technology. In a Wednesday decision, the ITC said it found a host of companies flouted Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which gives the ITC authority to block the import of products found to infringe U.S. patents. The commission entered a general exclusion order barring certain products that infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 8,565,649; 9,354,551; and 9,753,402 from coming into the United States. Canon Inc., Canon U.S.A. Inc. and Canon Virginia Inc. filed the initial...

