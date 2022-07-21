Unanimous Senate Passes Bill To Suspend Tariffs On Formula

By Jennifer Doherty (July 21, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate passed a bill by unanimous consent on Thursday to remove tariffs on infant formula through the end of the year, a move lawmakers say will help relieve a monthslong nationwide shortage. In a speech on the Senate floor ahead of the voice vote, the Formula Act's original sponsor, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called the legislation a victory for U.S. retailers and consumers alike. Once enacted, the law will temporarily reduce the price of foreign infant formula by suspending import tariffs, which range from 14.9% to 17.5%. "Poor governance has crippled our domestic formula market," Lee said. "Tariffs and...

