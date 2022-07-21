Senate Dems Unveil Bill To Legalize, Tax Cannabis

By Asha Glover (July 21, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Cannabis would be federally decriminalized, regulated and taxed under legislation introduced by a trio of Democratic senators Thursday, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Under the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, an initial 5% excise tax would be applied to small and mid-size cannabis producers that would gradually increase to a maximum of 12.5% after five years, according to the bill's summary. For larger cannabis businesses, the initial applicable excise tax would be 10%, and it would gradually increase to a maximum rate of 25% after five years. The federal tax revenue would be used to reinvest in communities and individuals most...

