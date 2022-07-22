Assurant Units, Broker Settle Commissions Dispute

By Emily Enfinger (July 22, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Several Assurant Inc. units and insurance broker Amwins Group wrapped up their dispute over unpaid commissions, notifying a Delaware federal court that they had reached a settlement. Insurance broker Amwins Group submitted a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice on Thursday, announcing to the court that the parties had agreed to drop all claims and counterclaims between them. Each party will be responsible for bearing its own costs and attorney fees. Earlier in the week, the parties told U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke in a letter that they were diligently pursuing a resolution to the matter and were circulating a final settlement...

