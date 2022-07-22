Court OKs Factory's $1.3M Deal To End Water Pollution Suit

By Morgan Conley (July 22, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A poultry waste processing facility will contribute $1 million to environmental projects to end a Clean Water Act citizen suit accusing the facility of discharging excess nitrogen in its wastewater, according to the terms of a consent decree approved in Pennsylvania federal court. U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson signed off Thursday on the deal Keystone Protein Co. reached with the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. The company committed funds to five environmental restoration projects intended to improve the water quality and health of several Pennsylvania streams. The company also agreed to pay $340,691 to cover the...

