Allergan's Botox Patent Suit Should Proceed, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg (July 22, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Thursday recommended denying a pair of biotech companies' bids to toss Allergan Inc.'s lawsuit accusing them of infringing several of its patents related to its Botox brand botulinum toxin products. In a 15-page report, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall recommended that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews deny the motion to dismiss brought by Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, rejecting the defendants' arguments that the court lacks jurisdiction and that the complaint fails to allege facts showing a controversy. Allergan makes and sells Botox and Botox Cosmetic for a wide range of therapeutic and...

