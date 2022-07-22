Chesnara Scoops Up £500M Dutch Insurance Portfolio

By Martin Croucher (July 22, 2022, 12:59 PM BST) -- British pensions consolidator Chesnara PLC said Friday it has acquired the customer portfolio of a Dutch insurer, putting up £35 million ($42 million) in cash to support the regulatory capital requirements of the business, which is bankrupt. Chesnara said the deal for Nederlandsche Algemeene Maatschappij van Levensverzekering, which trades under the name of Conservatrix, would bring another 70,000 new policies to the group. Net assets under administration will be increased by £500 million, to £12.8 billion. The company did not say how much it paid for the portfolio of Conservatrix, which was declared bankrupt in December 2020. "We recognize that the...

