MP Launches Pension Enrollment Bill To Widen Eligibility

By Martin Croucher (July 22, 2022, 4:54 PM BST) -- A backbench MP has reintroduced a bill to Parliament to reform automatic enrollment to pensions, in a bid to lay the groundwork for the publication of secondary legislation when the government feels "the time is right." The private member's bill, presented by Conservative MP Richard Holden, received its first reading in the House of Commons on Wednesday, and is scheduled to get a second reading on Oct. 28. A private member's bill is draft legislation launched by an MP rather than a government minister. The bill calls for a massive expansion in the number of people who are eligible to be...

