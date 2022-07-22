Veteran Stamp Trader To Delist Amid Shareholder Pressure

By Najiyya Budaly (July 22, 2022, 3:31 PM BST) -- Historic stamp dealer Stanley Gibbons said on Friday that it could cancel its listing on a submarket of the London Stock Exchange designed to give smaller companies access to public markets after pressure and threats to pull funding from its largest shareholder. The Stanley Gibbons Group PLC said that it is proposing to remove its shares from the Alternative Investment Market, saying that its largest shareholder, Phoenix Asset Management Partners Ltd. has questioned "the merits of continuing with the company's listing on AIM." Phoenix, which owns 58% of Stanley Gibbons, said that the listing is not providing access to cheap capital and...

