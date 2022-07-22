Spanish Authorities Hold German Banker On Cum-Ex Charges

By Todd Buell (July 22, 2022, 1:22 PM BST) -- Authorities in Spain have arrested a German banker on charges that he engaged in illegal share-trading activities linked to the tax evasion practice known as cum-ex, prosecutors in the German city of Frankfurt said in a news release. Prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday that law enforcement officers on the Spanish island of Mallorca had arrested the 56-year-old suspect on Wednesday after a European arrest warrant had been issued. German prosecutors said authorities in Spain had arrested a German banker on the Spanish island of Mallorca on charges that he engaged in illegal share-trading activities linked to the tax evasion practice...

