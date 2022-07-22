Former Claims Examiner Gets 2 Yrs For $900K Fraud Scheme

By Josh Liberatore (July 22, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A former lead claims examiner for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in an insurance fraud scheme amounting to more than $900,000 in COVID-19 benefits, law enforcement officials announced. Jermaine Rose was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan. A former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency lead claims manager received a two-year prison sentence for participating in a pandemic-related insurance fraud scheme. (iStock.com/Michael Burrell) Rose pled guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to...

