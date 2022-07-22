SEC Can't Make VW Identify Key Jones Day Emissions Docs

By Linda Chiem (July 22, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge has rejected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to force Volkswagen to help it pinpoint key findings from Jones Day's internal investigation into the 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal that were shared with the Department of Justice during a separate fraud probe. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse on Thursday declined to compel Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Group of America Finance LLC to precisely identify for the SEC which documents or pieces of factual evidence that Jones Day presented to the DOJ during six meetings in 2016 were deemed valuable to the government's criminal fraud probe...

