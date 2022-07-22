DC Circ. Says Agencies Must Allow Comments Before Rule Ax

By Donald Morrison (July 22, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel on Friday ruled agencies cannot simply withdraw a new rule, even if it has not yet been published in the Federal Register, once that rule has been subject to public inspection. The published opinion could make it more difficult for incoming presidential administrations to undo late rules adopted by the outgoing administration. D.C. Circuit Judge David S. Tatel, writing for the majority, said a rule "passes this regulatory point of no return" and becomes final once it has been made available for public comment, reviving a suit filed by the Humane Society of the United States...

