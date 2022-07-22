Ex-DOJ Atty Clark Faces Ethics Case Over Voting Fraud Ploy

By Andrew Strickler (July 22, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Jeffrey Clark, the former U.S. Justice Department official who backed Donald Trump's effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, is facing ethics charges in the District of Columbia. In a charging document released Friday, the D.C. bar's disciplinary counsel, Hamilton P. Fox III, focused on what he described as a falsehood-laden "proof of concept" Clark wrote that sought to put the DOJ's authority behind Trump's bogus election-fraud narrative. The letter, drafted to be sent to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders, was penned a month after former Attorney General William Barr said the department had found no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS