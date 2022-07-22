Meet The Ex-Public Defender Tapped For Pa. Federal Bench

By James Boyle (July 22, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A former public defender turned Philadelphia County judge has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the federal bench in Pennsylvania. Judge Kai Scott of the Philadelphia County Common Court of Pleas was one of four selections for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced last week by the Biden administration. If her nomination is confirmed, Judge Scott would replace outgoing Judge C. Darnell Jones II, who took senior status in March 2021. Judge Scott was unavailable to comment on her nomination. U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania jointly recommended the slate...

