Countersuit Tossed In Hemp Harvesting Machine Dispute

By Jonathan Capriel (July 25, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Canadian engineering firm can't countersue an Ohio-based agricultural device manufacturer for sending cease-and-desist letters that accused it of trade secret theft related to designs for a cannabis trimmer, a federal judge has ruled, citing the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese said Friday he understood Keirton Inc.'s "frustration" with Aerodyne Environmental Inc., which sent the cease-and-desist letters in March. But the U.S. Constitution gives Aerodyne the right to warn these companies that they could find themselves a defendant in a trade secret lawsuit, just like the one lodged against Keirton. "Although the Court understands Keirton's position and frustration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS