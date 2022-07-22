Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full Fed. Circ. Urged To Undo 'Extraordinary' Gilenya IP Ruling

By Hailey Konnath (July 22, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Novartis on Thursday urged the Federal Circuit to reverse what it called "an extraordinary" ruling invalidating its patent covering its multibillion-dollar multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, arguing that a judge's departure from the Federal Circuit bench led to an "unprecedented" and flawed ruling against the drugmaker.

In a petition for panel and en banc rehearing, Novartis Pharmaceuticals took issue with a split Federal Circuit panel's decision last month overturning an earlier panel's ruling in Novartis' favor. The case is unique because one of the circuit judges who sat on the initial panel backing the lower court's decision — and siding with Novartis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!