Trustee For Cred Sues Over $784M Loss In Crypto Venture

By Rick Archer (July 22, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The liquidation trust for bankrupt cryptocurrency investment platform Cred Inc. filed suit Friday against crypto exchange Uphold, saying Cred lost nearly $784 million in a joint venture that Uphold continued to promote and profit from while Cred headed for insolvency. In the adversary complaint filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, the trust claimed the CredEarn program was set up — in part by Cred's then-CEO — to guarantee risk-free commissions for Uphold while leaving Cred holding the bag for Uphold's false promises that customers could collect returns from secured loans. "The CredEarn business model was structured so that Cred plunged deeper into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS