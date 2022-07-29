Where New UK And EU Vertical Agreements Rules Diverge

By Robert Bell (July 29, 2022, 3:18 PM BST) -- Both the U.K. and the EU have now passed new safe harbor legislation exempting certain restrictive vertical agreements from the ambit of U.K. and EU competition rules. The new rules came into force on June 1, and will have an important effect on how lawyers and companies negotiate and draft certain common types of commercial agreements for use in the U.K. and EU, such as distribution, supply, franchising and agency agreements. In this article we look at the changes in legislation, and highlight the areas of major difference between the U.K. and EU, and the ramifications for those companies operating on...

